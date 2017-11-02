More than 14 tons of pork and chicken burritos and wraps recalled for Listeria

Denver’s Chelsea Food Services, known as Journey Cuisine, is recalling approximately 28,064 pounds of pork and chicken burritos and wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and chicken burritos and wrap items were produced on various dates from Sept. 11, 2017 through Oct. 26, 2017. Most were made under the King Soopers brand. The recalled products include:

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers CARNITAS POTATO BURRITO (Burrito Carnitas Caliente)” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers CARNITAS POTATO BURRITO (Burrito Carnitas Caliente)” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18. 8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers CHICKEN QUESO BURRITO” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers SPICY SAUSAGE BURRITO (Burrito Spicy Breakfast)” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

4-lb. case containing 8 sandwich kits of “SHAMROCK FOODS GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP” with “Use By” dates from 9/16/17 to 10/31/17.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 19822” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Journey Cuisine notified FSIS on Oct. 30, 2017 that one of its products, Burrito Carnitas Caliente, had tested positive for L. monocytogenes during the firm’s product testing. After a review of the ingredients used in the Burrito Carnitas Caliente, the company determined that four additional products may be affected. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

