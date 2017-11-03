Meat and poultry products recalled for skipping inspections

CC Kitchens LLC in Cincinnati recalled approximately 269 pounds of meat and poultry products early Friday that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry items were produced on Nov. 1, 2017. The products subject to recall include:

10-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 71003.

8.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Italian Style Pinwheels Contains: Salami, Pepperoni, Ham” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 73015.

42.5-oz. tray containing "Meat & Cheese Tray Contains: Turkey, Ham" with a "Sell By: 11/6/2017" date and case code 72001.

13.5-oz. clamshell packages containing “Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap” with a “Sell By: 11/6/2017” date and case code 73021.

The recalled products were shipped to retail outlets in Ohio and bear establishment number “EST. 45676” inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS inspection program personnel discovered the incident the day after it occurred.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

