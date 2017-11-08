Irish raw milk cheese recalled around world because of Listeria

A Listeria related recall in mid-October of organic, raw milk cheddar cheese announced by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has made it half way around the world, with authorities in Hong Kong posting a recall this week of the cheese sold under the brand of The Little Milk Co.

No such announcements have yet been made in the United States, even though the Irish raw milk cheese producer’s website indicates its products are sold in New York City.

There is a good chance consumers may still have unused portions of the organic, raw milk cheddar cheese in their homes because its best-before dates range from October this year through July of 2018, according to the recall notice posted by the Irish food safety agency and the food safety authorities in Hong Kong.

The website of Irish Organic Milk Producers Ltd., which markets the Little Milk Co. branded cheeses made with unpasteurized milk, does not appear to have any references to the recall.

In addition to selling its raw milk cheeses in Ireland and the United States, Irish company also sells unpasteurized products in Europe and other parts of the world, according to its website.

On Tuesday, the Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in Hong Kong posted a recall alert for three varieties of Little Milk Co. branded cheddar cheese.

The recall notices for organic raw milk cheddar from the Irish and Hong Kong food safety agencies report different best-before dates and different product weights for the Little Milk Co. branded products. Information on the recalled cheese packaging and labeling for products sold in locations other than Ireland and Hong Kong was not included in either of the recall notices.

In Ireland, the recalled cheese is sold in three package sizes, Organic Mild Cheddar 135-grams; Milk Organic Wedge 1 kilogram; and Grated Cheese 2 kilograms. It can be identified by looking for Batch number B82, and best-before dates: of Dec. 18, 2017; Jan. 1, 2018; Jan. 14, 2018; Jan. 25, 2018; Feb. 12, 2018, March 5, 2018; March 12, 2018; March 26, 2018; and July 17, 2018.

In Hong Kong, the recalled Little Milk Co.branded cheese can be identified by the following label information:

Organic Irish Cheddar Cheese, 135-gram packages with a best before date of Oct. 30;

Organic Irish Cheddar Cheese – Vintage, 120-gram packages with a best-before date of Nov. 19; and

Organic Irish Cheddar Cheese – Mature, 135-gram packages with best-before dates of Oct. 20 or Dec. 22.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News