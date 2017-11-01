Haig’s recalls Taboule Salad recalled for E. coli O157:H7 risk

Hayward, CA-based Haig’s Delicacies recalled 342 cases of Taboule Salad for risk of E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

Public health officials and the company are concerned that some consumers may have the product in their home. Anyone who purchased the Haighs Delicacies Tabouli Salad are urged not to consume it. The salad should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled salads have an expiration date of Nov. 16 and the lot code number 17298. The company shipped the salads to retail stores in California, according to its recall notice posted Tuesday with the Food and Drug Administration.

Haig’s Delicacies Taboule Salad subject to recall are:

10-ounce plastic tubs with UPC number 7-08756-77055-9;

3-unit multi packs with UPC number 7-08756-37055-1; and

6-pound bulk foodservice bags with UPC number 7-08756-77077-1.

The recalled products have the “Haig’s Delicacies” brand logo on the label.

The possible contamination was discovered after routine testing by the company. No confirmed illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the recall

E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps that usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the organism. While many people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children younger than 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems. HUS is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

