Ground lean veal recalled in Canada after E. coli testing

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall of ground lean veal by Vantage Foods Inc. The company cited possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination as the reason for the recall.

Vantage Foods Inc. distributed the veal to various Food Basics brand supermarket locations in Ontario. Little detail was included in the recall notice, about how the possible contamination was discovered.

“This recall was triggered by test results,” according to the recall notice posted on the CFIA website. “The agency is conducting an investigation and will post additional recalls as necessary.

“Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of Nov. 8 recall, consumers who have the recalled meat on hand are urged to discard it immediately. All of the recalled veal has a “Best Before” date of “2017 NO 04.”

Consumers can identify the recalled ground lean veal by looking for the following label information:

Brand Name Common Name Size Date code UPC number None – Packaged for

Food Basics stores Ground lean veal Variable Best Before

2017NO04 Starts with

0 226811

The recalled product has the establishment number “734” printed inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

Ecoli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the bacteria.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children younger than 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems. HUS is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Anyone who has eaten ground lean veal and developed E. coli symptoms should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to pathogen. For more information, consumers can contact CFIA by filling out an online feedback form.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News