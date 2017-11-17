Giant, Martin’s, Stop & Shop recall frozen corn for Listeria risk

Giant Food Stores, Martin’s Food Markets and Stop & Shop Supermarkets are all recalling store branded Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination from an unnamed supplier.

The corn was sold in 16 oz. bags from the Frozen Vegetable Set, End Cap or Frozen First Case in Giants, Martin’s, and Stop & Shop stores, according to the recall notice on the Giant website.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled product in their homes. According to the recall notice on the Stop & Shop website, the recalled products have a “Best By Date” of “Oct 2019”, which consumers can look for on the side of bag.

Identifying information for the recalled “Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn” includes:

Giant Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn – 16 oz; UPC 68826700676; Oct-2019

Martin’s Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn – 16 oz; UPC 68826700676; Oct-2019

Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn – 16 oz; UPC 68826700676; Oct-2019

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

Others may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The retailers are offering consumers full refunds when they return the recalled corn to stores. For additional information consumers can call Bonduelle at 1-877-990-2662.

