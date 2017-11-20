FDA posts alert for Puerto Rican poultry for lack of inspections

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) late Monday issued a public health alert to inform consumers that 6,907 pounds of chicken products produced by Puerto Rico’s Productos Dany Inc. may contain products that have been recalled because they contain previously recalled ingredients.

These products were imported by the Puerto Nuevo-based Trafon Group but were not presented for FSIS re-inspection and were subject to FSIS Recall 123-2017 on Nov. 16

The not ready-to-eat chicken products were produced and packaged on various dates from Oct. 30, through Nov. 7. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

6.72-lb. plastic wrapped cases containing 24-count of individually wrapped “Productos Dany Inc., Cheese Dog” with lot code(s) 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 309 or 310.

9.10-lb. plastic wrapped cases containing 24-count of individually wrapped “Productos Dany Inc. Doggie Pizza” with lot code(s) 302, 304, 305, 306, 309 or 310.

The products bear establishment number “P-45932” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Puerto Rico.

FSIS Inspection Program Personnel were gathering distribution information for FSIS Recall 123-2017 when the problem was discovered.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare all raw and not-ready-to eat meat and poultry products, including fresh and frozen. These foods should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F to kill harmful bacteria. Use a food thermometer that measures the internal temperature.

