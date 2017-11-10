Empire Kosher recalls chicken breasts because of metal pieces

Empire Kosher Poultry Inc. is recalling almost 11,000 pounds of raw, boneless, skinless chicken breast products after an employee noticed metal material in a chicken breast at the facility while performing regular duties.

The Mifflintown, PA, company distributed the chicken breast products to retailers nationwide, according to the recall notice posted Thursday on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The 10,839 pounds of chicken was packaged on Nov. 2. The sell-by dates on the Empire Kosher chicken products range from Nov. 14-17. Any consumers who have unused portions of the products in their homes are urged to immediately throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

All of the recalled Empire Kosher chicken has the establishment number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. Other identifying information on packaging and cases is as follows:

4- to 5.25-pound tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17;

1- to 1.25-pound tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17;

2.5-pound tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17;

1- to1.25-pound tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17; and

1- to 1.25-pound tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

As of the posting of the recall notice, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions had been made in relation to the recalled products. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Empire Kosher toll free line at 800-570-5718.

