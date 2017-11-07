DOH updates Commercial harvest closures for shellfish growing

The Washington State Department of Health has updated closures of shellfish growing areas used for commercial harvest because of dangerous levels of toxins and fecal material.

“This report is provided by the Washington State Department of Health, Office of Environmental Health and Safety as a service to the shellfish industry and partner agencies,” according to the report, which lists the growing area closures for commercial harvest only. The report notes that it does not include recreational harvest closures, and that the listed closures are temporary and, “do not represent changes in growing area classification.”

Those interested in a geographical look at the closures can view the DOH’s “Commercial Shellfish Map Viewer” on the state’s website. The map identifies “Closed Parcels” as well as conditional, prohibited, restricted, and unclassified growing areas.

The report includes the following recently closed areas:

HOOD CANAL #6 GROWING AREA Closure Date: 11/05/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opens on: 11/10/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of Hood Canal # 6 near Big Bend Creek is closed due to 0.83 inch of rain at the Taylor United FLUPSY.

PICKERING PASSAGE GROWING AREA Closure Date: 11/05/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opens on: 11/10/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of McLane Cove in Pickering Passage is closed due to 0.83 inch of rain at the Taylor United FLUPSY.

SAMISH BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 11/04/2017 Closure Reason: EMERGENCY CLOSURE Re-opens on: 11/07/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of Samish Bay is closed due to high fecal coliform in samples collected from the Samish River on 11/3/17. The Conditionally Approved portion of Samish Bay will open on 11/7/17 at 10 a.m. based on samples collected from the Samish River on 11/5/17.

Additionally, the report includes the following Growing Areas with Ongoing Closures:

ALDEN BANK GROWING AREA Closure Date: 07/22/2016 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result from a pink scallop sample collected on 7/22/16 was 99 micrograms of toxin.

ANNAS BAY GROWING AREA IN MASON COUNTY Closure Date: 05/01/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opens on: 12/01/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of Annas Bay around Hood Canal Marina (at Union) is seasonally closed from May 1 through November 30 each year.

BAINBRIDGE SOUTH GROWING AREA Closure Date: 09/11/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 07850 – X-bed The PSP toxin result for Restoration Point Tract #07850 on 9/11/17 was 128 micrograms of toxin.

CEDAR RIVER GROWING AREA Closure Date: 05/07/2015 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Razor Clams The Willapa Spits portion of the Cedar River growing area is closed due to increasing levels of domoic acid.

DISCOVERY BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 06/23/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks The PSP result on 6/23/17 was 118 micrograms of toxin in geoducks. The blue mussel closure was lifted on 10/24/17.

HUNTER BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 05/18/2016 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result on 5/18/16 was 110 micrograms of toxin in pink scallops.

KINGSTON GROWING AREA Closure Date: 08/28/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 06250 – Apple Cove Point North The PSP result on 8/28/17 was 300 micrograms of toxin.

KINGSTON GROWING AREA Closure Date: 08/21/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 06400 – President Point The PSP result on 8/21/17 was 98 micrograms of toxin.

MACKAYE HARBOR GROWING AREA Closure Date: 06/19/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result on 6/19 was 220 micrograms of toxin in pink scallops.

PENN COVE GROWING AREA Closure Date: 09/26/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: All Species The PSP result on 9/26/17 was 961 micrograms of toxin in blue mussels.

PORT ORCHARD PASSAGE GROWING AREA Closure Date: 09/11/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 06800 – Agate Pass/ Sandy Hook The PSP toxin result on 9/11/17 was 616 micrograms of toxin.

PORT ORCHARD PASSAGE GROWING AREA Closure Date: 08/14/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 07000 – Battle Point North (Manzanita) The PSP result on 8/14/17 was 110 micrograms of toxin.

PORTAGE BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 10/01/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opens on: 12/31/2017 Closure for: The Conditionally Approved portion of Portage Bay is closed from October 1st through December 31st, based on seasonal water quality conditions.

POVERTY BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 09/22/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Geoducks Geoduck Tract Number: 10380 – Redondo The PSP result on 9/22/17 was 164 micrograms of toxin.

POVERTY BAY GROWING AREA IN KING COUNTY Closure Date: 06/01/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opens on: 11/30/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of Poverty Bay will be closed from June 1st through November 30th, based on seasonal water quality conditions.

ROSARIO STRAIT GROWING AREA Closure Date: 06/19/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result on 6/19 was 103 micrograms of toxin in pink scallops.

SEQUIM BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 10/06/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Manila Clams, Oysters The DSP toxin result on 10/12/17 was 26 micrograms in oysters and 17 micrograms in manila clams on 10/6/17.

SHOAL BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 06/19/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result on 6/19 was 112 micrograms of toxin in pink scallops.

UPRIGHT CHANNEL GROWING AREA Closure Date: 06/19/2017 Closure Reason: BIOTOXIN Closed Until Further Notice Closure for: Scallop The PSP result on 6/19 was 134 micrograms of toxin in pink scallops.

Lastly, the report includes the following Recently Opened Growing Areas:

ANNAS BAY GROWING AREA Closure Date: 10/19/2017 Closure Reason: EMERGENCY CLOSURE Re-opened on: 10/30/2017 Closure for: All Species The Skokomish River Delta in Annas Bay and the Bald Point/Brown Point area of Hood Canal 6 are closed to commercial shellfish harvest due to the Skokomish River exceeding 15.0 feet. The Skokomish River Delta in Annas Bay and the Bald Point/Brown Point area of Hood Canal 6 will open for shellfish harvesting on 10/30/17 at 9:15 AM.

EAST STRAITS GROWING AREA IN CLALLAM COUNTY Closure Date: 09/01/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opened on: 10/31/2017 Closure for: All Species The Conditionally Approved portion of Pillar Point County Park in the East Straits Growing Area from the boat launch east to the park boundary area is closed from September 1st through October 31st each year, based on seasonal water quality condition.

HOOD CANAL Closure for: All Species #3 GROWING AREA Closure Date: 09/13/2017 Closure Reason: CONDITIONAL CLOSURE Re-opened on: 10/31/2017 The Conditionally Approved portion of Hood Canal 3 Growing Area at the mouth of the Duckabush River is closed from May 1 through October 31, based on seasonal water quality conditions.

Since this report does not include Recreational harvesters, those interested can view current sport harvest guideline information here. For more information about reports and classification information the DOH can be reached at 360-236-3330.

