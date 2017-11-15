Chicken tikka masala recalled because of positive Listeria test

Sukhi’s Gourmet Indian Foods in Hayward, CA, is recalling 264 pounds of chicken tikka masala products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, cooked, ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken tikka masala were produced on Nov. 7. The recalled products can be identified by looking for the following label information:

11-oz. frozen microwaveable sealed containers of “Sukhi’s CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA with NAAN BREAD & BASMATI RICE” with a “USE BY” date of 11/07/2018 and lot number 83790.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-44187” on the side of the individual product cartons. These items were shipped to a California distributor. The FSIS and Sukhi’s are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Listeria is one of the foodborne pathogens that can survive freezing.

The potential for contamination was discovered on this week when the Alameda FSIS district office received notification that Sukhi’s shipped adulterated product into commerce, according to the recall notice. Specifically, a sample of the product was collected by FSIS personnel on Nov. 7 and was confirmed to be positive with Listeria monocytogenes on Nov. 13. There have not yet been any confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions associated with these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups become ill.

Infected people often develop symptoms within two weeks of exposure to the microorganism. However, it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop, anyone who has eaten or handled the recalled product should watch for symptoms in the coming weeks and immediately seek medical attention if they develop.

Listeriosis symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of their newborns.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating food potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the suspect food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

