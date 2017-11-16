Casa Sanchez Foods recalls guacamole because of Listeria risk

Casa Sanchez Foods of Hayward, CA, is recalling its 9-ounce containers of “Real Guacamole” because testing by the Food and Drug Administration confirmed Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the product.

“The current manufacturing process of this product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue,” according to the recall notice posted Wednesday on the FDA’s website.

No illnesses had been reported as of Wednesday in connection with the recalled guacamole. Case Sanchez Foods distributed the guacamole to retailers in California.

Consumers can identify the recalled guacamole, which is packaged in 9-ounce, clear plastic containers, by looking for the following label information:

Front label — Casa Sanchez Foods, Real Guacamole, UPC # 0 78732 00412 2

Bottom Label — White sticker showing the manufacturing lot code 279 and the product expiration date of 11/10/17

Anyone who has eaten the recalled guacamole and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the foodborne pathogen. It can take up to 70 days after exposure to the microorganism for symptoms to develop, so anyone who has eaten the recalled guacamole should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

© Food Safety News