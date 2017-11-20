Casa Sanchez expands guacamole recall for Listeria risk

Casa Sanchez of Hayward, CA, has expanded its recent recall of a limited amount of guacamole to include all of its “Real Guacamole” and “Spicy Guacamole” products because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The initial Nov. 16 recall involved only select lot numbers of the “Real Guacamole” distributed in the San Francisco Bay area.

The expanded recall covers products distributed to retail stores throughout California, Nevada and Hawaii. Most of the recalled products were distributed in 9-ounce, clear plastic containers. The products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for a full refund.

No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the recalled products, and no consumer complaints have been received.

“Some of this product is beyond the expiration date and is no longer available for sale in stores,” according to the expanded recall notice.

The potential contamination was identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after random sample testing found Listeria monocytogenes in two sampled packages.

Listeria is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, fetuses, young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled guacamole and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention. They should their doctors about the possible exposure to Listeria to that the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure to the bacteria for symptoms to develop. Consequently, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled guacamole should monitor themselves during the next two months for symptoms.

To identify the recalled guacamole, consumers should look for expiration dates of 11/10/2017 through 12/19/2017 on white stickers on the bottom label of the containers. Also, the following label information can be used to to identify the recalled guacamole:

UPC numbers LOT numbers PRODUCT SIZE 0 78732 00412 2 276, 277, 278, 279, 282, 283, 284, 285,

289, 290, 291, 292, 293, 296, 300, 303,

306, 310, 313, 317, 318 Real Guacamole 9 OZ 0 78732 00426 9 276, 277, 278, 284, 285, 289, 291, 296,

310, 313, 318 Spicy Guacamole 9 OZ 78732 00431-3 275, 276, 285, 289, 313 Real Guacamole 9 OZ

