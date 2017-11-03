Canada recalls salmon caviar for botulism concerns

For the second time in two weeks, International House of Caviar Ltd. is recalling a product because of a risk of botulism poisoning.

Canadian inspectors discovered the problem with the “Chum Salmon” caviar during an ongoing investigation related to the company’s Oct. 19 recall of its IHOC Rainbow Trout” caviar, according to a recall notice posted Tuesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA reported no confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled caviar, which IHOC distributed in two provinces, Alberta and British Columbia.

Consumers can identify the recalled AKI branded “Chum Salmon” caviar, which is sold in 50-gram jars, by looking for a best-before the date of Nov. 17, a UPC number of 6 28451 22603 1 and a product code of L N16319.14

People should check their homes for the recalled caviar and wither throw it out or return it to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. It frequently paralyzes respiratory muscles, so timely medical attention is very important, according to the CFIA.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision and difficulty speaking.

Symptoms in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

© Food Safety News