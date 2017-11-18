18.5 tons of Trader Joe’s chicken, turkey salads recalled

Green Cuisine is recalling 18.5 tons of Trader Joe’s deli salads because of consumer complaints of hard silica and glass fragments in the turkey and chicken salad products.

The individual-serving salads have use-by dates through today, according to the recall notice on the USDA’s Food Service and Inspection Service (FSIS) website. Green Cuisine of San Fernando, CA, distributed the salads to retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana,

New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

All of the recalled chicken and turkey salads have the establishment number “P-40299” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following label information:

10.5-ounce clear plastic individual serving packages containing “Trader Joe’s White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with “Use By” dates from Nov. 10-21;

10.25-ounce clear plastic individual serving packages containing “Trader Joe’s Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad Turkey Breast Meat With Sweet Dried Cranberries, Tangy Green Apples, Pecans And Sage” with “Use By” dates of Nov.10-21, 2017.

The FSIS has not received any reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

