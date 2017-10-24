Whole Foods recalls salads in California because of Listeria risk

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling some salads from 10 stores in Northern California because they include fresh produce recalled by Mann Packing because of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.

Mann Packing of Salinas, CA, posted its recall as a news release Oct. 19. It included more than 150 products sold in Canada and the United States under a variety of brands at a variety of retailers, including Walmart and Trader Joe’s. Since then other companies and retailers have been recalling additional products made with freshcut vegetables from Mann Packing.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Mann Packing recall or the Whole Foods salads now under recall, as of the posting of the Whole Foods recall notice.

A random test by Canadian officials showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination of one of the Mann Packing products.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled products (see below) and immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

The Food and Drug Administration is aware of the situation and has been working with Mann Packing officials to coordinate the recall. However, the agency has not released details on what companies received the implicated produce from Mann Packing.

Instead, FDA is following its regular procedure of waiting for recalling companies to publish recalls elsewhere first. The agency is maintaining its previously stated position that distribution details are protected as “confidential corporate information.”

“Our first priority is to provide consumers with the information they need to identify recalled products, and we’re working both with Mann and their customers to facilitate these actions,” an FDA spokesman said Monday afternoon.

“We will determine on a case-by-case basis whether public disclosure of additional information would be necessary to effectuate the recall, and whether such disclosure would be appropriate based on the specific circumstances and public health implications here.”

Details on the Whole Foods salad recall

The Whole Foods Market recall includes Veggie Power Blend, Sesame Chicken Power Salad, and Mexican Chicken Power Salad that were sold by the pound on salad bars between Sept. 28 and Oct. 20.

The products were sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

4315 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA

690 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA

414 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA

3950 24th Street, San Francisco, CA

621 E. Washington Street, Petaluma, CA

450 Rhode Island, San Francisco, CA

340 Third Street, San Rafael, CA

100 Sunset Drive, San Ramon, CA

201 West Napa Street #11, Sonoma, CA

2941 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 844-936-8255.

Advice to consumers who have eaten the products

Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled fresh produce, or foods made with it, and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for listeriosis symptoms to develop, so anyone who has eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

The brands of fresh vegetable products included in the original Mann Packing recall were:

Mann’s

Mann’s Western Family

Archer Farms

H-E-B

Little Salad Bar

Signature Farms

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Cross Valley Farms

Sysco Natural

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News