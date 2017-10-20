Tuna loins recalled in several states for risk of Salmonella

Relish Foods Inc. of Culver City, CA, is recalling frozen Newport brand tuna loins because a routine, random test by the Food and Drug Administration returned results for Salmonella bacteria.

Relish Foods is working with the FDA on an investigation into what caused the problem, according to the recall notice posted on the agency’s website.

The recalled tuna loins were distributed in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona between Aug. 15 and Sept. 25 to food service operations, retail stores and restaurants. Relish distributed the 5- to 8-pound, vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins in 30-pound Newport branded cases. The cases are labeled with the production lot codes of MTNT 0947C, MTNT 0957B, MTNT 0967A, and MTNT 0977D.

On the retail side, Relish Foods distributed the tuna to retailers including Basha’s, Randall’s Fine Meats, Yokes Fresh Market, CalMart, Raley’s, Concord Produce Market, Bel Air Market, Speedy Market and Nob Hill.

Tuna from the recalled lots will have been displayed at the retailers’ seafood departments where it is likely to have been sold as steak loins or pieces of loins on trays with clear plastic wrap covers. It may also have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped to-order in “butcher paper.”

Retail locations that received the recalled tuna and may have sold it in unbranded form are:

BASHA’S #71 TUCSON AZ BASHA’S #66 CAREFREE AZ BASHA’S #47 FOUNTAIN HILLS AZ RANDALS FINE MEATS FLAGSTAFF AZ YOKES FRESH MKT #07 DEER PARK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #10 MEAD WA YOKES FRESH MKT #13 KENNEWICK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #11 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #05 KELLOGG ID YOKES FRESH MKT #15 RICHLAND WA YOKES FRESH MKT #16 LIBERTY LAKE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #17 POST FALLS ID YOKES FRESH MKT #20 CHENEY WA CAL MART CALISTOGA CA RALEY’S #103 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #106 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #108 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #109 SEAFOOD GARDNERVILLE NV RALEY’S #110 SEAFOOD SPARKS NV RALEY’S #113 SEAFOOD INCLINE NV RALEY’S #114 SEAFOOD CARSON CITY NV RALEY’S #119 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY’S #127 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY’S #213 SEAFOOD GRASS VALLEY CA RALEY’S #229 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA RALEY’S #317 SEAFOOD TRACY CA RALEY’S #319 SEAFOOD NAPA CA RALEY’S #331 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY’S #332 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY’S #343 SEAFOOD BENICIA CA RALEY’S #410 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA RALEY’S #412 SEAFOOD GRANITE BAY CA RALEY’S #417 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY’S #421 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY’S #422 SEAFOOD PLACERVILLE CA RALEY’S #426 SEAFOOD JACKSON CA RALEY’S #440 SEAFOOD RANCHO CORDOVA CA CONCORD PRODUCE MRKT CONCORD CA RALEY’S #338 SEAFOOD OAKDALE CA RALEY’S #339 SEAFOOD MODESTO CA RALEY’S #329 SEAFOOD PETALUMA CA BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOOD ROSEVILLE CA BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOOD ELK GROVE CA BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOOD YUBA CITY CA BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOOD GOLD RIVER CA BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA SPD MARKET #1 NEVADA CITY CA NOB HILL #602 SEAFOOD GILROY CA NOB HILL #603 SEAFOOD MORGAN HILL CA NOB HILL #605 SEAFOOD HOLLISTER CA NOB HILL #615 SEAFOOD CAPITOLA CA NOB HILL #617 SEAFOOD WATSONVILLE CA NOB HILL #620 SEAFOOD SCOTTS VALLEY CA NOB HILL #621 SEAFOOD MARTINEZ CA NOB HILL #623 SEAFOOD NAPA CA NOB HILL #635 SEAFOOD SAN JOSE CA

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News