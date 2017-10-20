Tuna loins recalled in several states for risk of Salmonella

Relish Foods Inc. of Culver City, CA, is recalling frozen Newport brand tuna loins because a routine, random test by the Food and Drug Administration returned results for Salmonella bacteria.
Relish Foods is working with the FDA on an investigation into what caused the problem, according to the recall notice posted on the agency’s website.
The recalled tuna loins were distributed in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona between Aug. 15 and Sept. 25 to food service operations, retail stores and restaurants. Relish distributed the 5- to 8-pound, vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins in 30-pound Newport branded cases. The cases are labeled with the production lot codes of MTNT 0947C, MTNT 0957B, MTNT 0967A, and MTNT 0977D.
On the retail side, Relish Foods distributed the tuna to retailers including Basha’s, Randall’s Fine Meats, Yokes Fresh Market, CalMart, Raley’s, Concord Produce Market, Bel Air Market, Speedy Market and Nob Hill.
Tuna from the recalled lots will have been displayed at the retailers’ seafood departments where it is likely to have been sold as steak loins or pieces of loins on trays with clear plastic wrap covers. It may also have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped to-order in “butcher paper.”
Retail locations that received the recalled tuna and may have sold it in unbranded form are:
|BASHA’S #71
|TUCSON
|AZ
|BASHA’S #66
|CAREFREE
|AZ
|BASHA’S #47
|FOUNTAIN HILLS
|AZ
|RANDALS FINE MEATS
|FLAGSTAFF
|AZ
|YOKES FRESH MKT #07
|DEER PARK
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #10
|MEAD
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #13
|KENNEWICK
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #11
|SPOKANE
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #05
|KELLOGG
|ID
|YOKES FRESH MKT #15
|RICHLAND
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #16
|LIBERTY LAKE
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #17
|POST FALLS
|ID
|YOKES FRESH MKT #20
|CHENEY
|WA
|CAL MART
|CALISTOGA
|CA
|RALEY’S #103 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY’S #106 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY’S #108 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY’S #109 SEAFOOD
|GARDNERVILLE
|NV
|RALEY’S #110 SEAFOOD
|SPARKS
|NV
|RALEY’S #113 SEAFOOD
|INCLINE
|NV
|RALEY’S #114 SEAFOOD
|CARSON CITY
|NV
|RALEY’S #119 SEAFOOD
|SO. LAKE TAHOE
|CA
|RALEY’S #127 SEAFOOD
|SO. LAKE TAHOE
|CA
|RALEY’S #213 SEAFOOD
|GRASS VALLEY
|CA
|RALEY’S #229 SEAFOOD
|AUBURN
|CA
|RALEY’S #317 SEAFOOD
|TRACY
|CA
|RALEY’S #319 SEAFOOD
|NAPA
|CA
|RALEY’S #331 SEAFOOD
|FAIRFIELD
|CA
|RALEY’S #332 SEAFOOD
|FAIRFIELD
|CA
|RALEY’S #343 SEAFOOD
|BENICIA
|CA
|RALEY’S #410 SEAFOOD
|FOLSOM
|CA
|RALEY’S #412 SEAFOOD
|GRANITE BAY
|CA
|RALEY’S #417 SEAFOOD
|FAIR OAKS
|CA
|RALEY’S #421 SEAFOOD
|FAIR OAKS
|CA
|RALEY’S #422 SEAFOOD
|PLACERVILLE
|CA
|RALEY’S #426 SEAFOOD
|JACKSON
|CA
|RALEY’S #440 SEAFOOD
|RANCHO CORDOVA
|CA
|CONCORD PRODUCE MRKT
|CONCORD
|CA
|RALEY’S #338 SEAFOOD
|OAKDALE
|CA
|RALEY’S #339 SEAFOOD
|MODESTO
|CA
|RALEY’S #329 SEAFOOD
|PETALUMA
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOOD
|ROSEVILLE
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOOD
|ELK GROVE
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOOD
|AUBURN
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOOD
|YUBA CITY
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOOD
|GOLD RIVER
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOOD
|FOLSOM
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|SPD MARKET #1
|NEVADA CITY
|CA
|NOB HILL #602 SEAFOOD
|GILROY
|CA
|NOB HILL #603 SEAFOOD
|MORGAN HILL
|CA
|NOB HILL #605 SEAFOOD
|HOLLISTER
|CA
|NOB HILL #615 SEAFOOD
|CAPITOLA
|CA
|NOB HILL #617 SEAFOOD
|WATSONVILLE
|CA
|NOB HILL #620 SEAFOOD
|SCOTTS VALLEY
|CA
|NOB HILL #621 SEAFOOD
|MARTINEZ
|CA
|NOB HILL #623 SEAFOOD
|NAPA
|CA
|NOB HILL #635 SEAFOOD
|SAN JOSE
|CA
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
