Triple B recalls produce because of Mann Packing listeria recall

Triple B Corp. of Anchorage, AK, which does business as Charlie’s Produce, is recalling freshcut vegetables, vegetable fry kits and trays because they include fresh produce recalled by Mann Packing because of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.

Mann Packing of Salinas, CA, posted its recall as a news release Oct. 19. It included more than 150 products sold in Canada and the United States under a variety of brands at a variety of retailers, including Walmart and Trader Joe’s. Since then other companies and retailers have been recalling additional products made with freshcut vegetables from Mann Packing.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Mann Packing recall or the Charlie’s Produce/Triple B products now under recall, as of the posting of the Triple B Corp. recall notice.

A random test by Canadian officials showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination of one of the Mann Packing products.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled products (see below) and immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

The Food and Drug Administration is aware of the situation and has been working with Mann Packing officials to coordinate the recall. However, the agency has not released details on what companies received the implicated produce from Mann Packing.

Instead, FDA is following its regular procedure of waiting for recalling companies to publish recalls elsewhere first. The agency is maintaining its previously stated position that distribution details are protected as “confidential corporate information.”

“Our first priority is to provide consumers with the information they need to identify recalled products, and we’re working both with Mann and their customers to facilitate these actions,” an FDA spokesman said Monday afternoon.

“We will determine on a case-by-case basis whether public disclosure of additional information would be necessary to effectuate the recall, and whether such disclosure would be appropriate based on the specific circumstances and public health implications here.”

Details on the Triple B. Corp recall

Triple B. Corp, doing business as Charlie’s Produce, distributed the following recalled products to retail stores in Alaska.

Item Description Size UPC Codes Broccoli Crunch Kit 1 x 6 lb. per case 97327 10070 8 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/27/17 Broccoli Florette 1 x 3 lb. per case 45009 00410 9 Use By: 10/27/17 Stir Fry Kit 1 x 11 lb. per case 45009 85749 1 Use By: 10/27/17 Veggie Medley 12 x 16 oz. per case 97327 05006 3 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17 Veggie Pack Combo 12 x 12 oz. per case 45009 35124 1 Pack Date 10/21/17. Use By: 10/30/17 Veggie Platter 4 x 48 oz. per case 97327 07008 5 Pack Date: 10/20/17. Use by: 10/29/17 Veggie Tray w/Dip (12″) 2 x 32 oz. per case 45009 01155 8 Pack Date: 10/21/17. Use by: 10/30/17 Vegie Tray w/ Cauliflower 2 x 32 oz. per case 45009 00633 2 Use By: 10/27/17

Consumers with any questions may contact Michael Ruff, director of food safety for Triple B, at 206-577-9852.

Advice to consumers who have eaten the products

Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled fresh produce, or foods made with it, and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for listeriosis symptoms to develop, so anyone who has eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

The brands of fresh vegetable products included in the original Mann Packing recall were:

Mann’s

Mann’s Western Family

Archer Farms

H-E-B

Little Salad Bar

Signature Farms

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Cross Valley Farms

Sysco Natural

