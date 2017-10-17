Roundy’s recalls 8 tons of chili, soup products for plastic bits

The Wisconsin-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. is recalling 16,320 pounds of chili and soup after an employee found plastic materials in a bag of soup, according to a notice posted today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat chili and soup items were produced and packaged on Oct.3 and have a “Sell by” date of Dec. 2. The products subject to the recall and identifying codes on the packages are:

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of “Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base” with lot code 354191-2767.

24-lb. boxes containing six 4-lb. bags of "Santa Fe Style Turkey and White Chicken Chili with Beans" with lot code 354464-2767.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 33997” or “P-33997” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The products are sold to retail stores to be prepared for sale to consumers in the soup bar area.

The problem was discovered Monday when a member of Roundy’s food safety staff notified management that plastic foreign material had been discovered in a bag of “Meat and Bean Soup in Tomato Base.” The FSIS was notified today. The firm decided to recall all soups produced on Oct. 3.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to sell or consume them. It is against federal law for anyone to sell recalled food. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

© Food Safety News