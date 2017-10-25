Ripples of recalls for freshcut produce; FDA sets up web page

With more companies posting recalls for freshcut vegetables daily — including products sold to schools — the impact of Mann Packing’s Oct. 19 produce recall continues to ripple through the North American food chain.

At least nine retailers and three produce companies initiated U.S. recalls in recent days because their products were made with freshcut vegetables Mann Packing recalled for possible Listeria contamination. Mann’s original recall Oct. 19 also included products distributed and sold in Canada.

Recalled products include fresh soups, bagged salads, stir-fry kits and vegetable/dip trays sold from coast to coast. One company is recalling individual broccoli floret snack packs it sold to schools in Pennsylvania.

No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to any of the recalls, as of Tuesday. Mann Packing voluntarily recalled its products after routine testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed Listeria monocytogenes in a bagged salad from Mann Packing.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled products (see list below) and immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

Some of the recalled products are past their sell-by dates, but some are not. Listeria is not killed by refrigeration or freezing. Also, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

In response to the mounting number of secondary U.S. recalls, the Food and Drug Administration has set up a special web page where consumers can easily review all recalls related to the Mann Packing produce recall.

The FDA will not release so-called trading partners of Mann Packing, which include wholesalers, produce repackers and retailers because of a clause in federal law that protects “confidential corporate information”

The FDA is following its regular procedure of waiting for recalling companies to publish recalls elsewhere first before posting them on the government’s website. The agency is maintaining its position on not releasing all available information on distribution and sales of recalled food.

“Our first priority is to provide consumers with the information they need to identify recalled products, and we’re working both with Mann and their customers to facilitate these actions,” an FDA spokesman said Monday afternoon.

“We will determine on a case-by-case basis whether public disclosure of additional information would be necessary to effectuate the recall, and whether such disclosure would be appropriate based on the specific circumstances and public health implications here.”

As of Tuesday night, the FDA’s special web page for recalls related to the Mann Packing recall of freshcut produce showed the following notices:

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News