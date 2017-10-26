Relish Foods recalls more tuna loins, steaks for Salmonella risk

Relish Foods Inc. has expanded its Salmonella-related recall of tuna loins to include additional package sizes, as well as two sizes of tuna steaks, distributed to dozens of retailers and an undisclosed list of restaurants and other foodservice operations.

The Culver City, CA, company initially recalled frozen 5- to 8-pound Newport brand tuna loins on Oct. 19 following notification from the Food and Drug Administration that a routine sampling test by the agency had returned positive results for Salmonella bacteria.

Products added to the recall this week are 3- to 5-pound tuna loins, 6-ounce tuna steaks and 4-ounce tuna steaks.

“Relish Foods Inc. is continuing the investigation with the FDA as to what caused the problem,” according to the company’s recall notice on the FDA website.

Relish Foods distributed the implicated tuna in Washington, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, and Texas between June 17 and Oct. 13 to foodservice operations, retail stores and restaurants.

A list of retailers and their specific locations that are known to have received the tuna is included in the recall notice and can be viewed by clicking here.

“Product from the recalled lots was displayed at their seafood departments where the product was likely sold as steak loins, or pieces of loins, on a tray with clear plastic wrap cover,” according to the recall notice.

“It may also have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped in butcher paper to the customer’s order. … Customers who purchased the frozen tuna loin, from Yellow Fin tuna, or tuna steak are urged to return it to the retailer for a full refund.”

The Relish Foods recall notice did not include names or locations of restaurants or other foodservice operators that received the tuna.

The notice did, however, suggest the scope of the situation could grow because the recalled tuna may have been used to produce other products.

“Consumers concerned about whether (other products) they purchased may contain the recalled tuna loin or steak product should check with the store where they purchased (them),” Relish Foods recommended. “That store will be able to determine if it used the recalled product to prepare (other products). At this time Relish Foods does not believe that the recalled product made with the recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

“Firms that may have further repackaged, rebranded, or processed these products may be required to further recall product.”

The tuna loins and steaks added to the Relish Foods recall are:

3- to 5-pound, vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins packed in 30-pound Newport brand master cases;

5- to 8-pound, vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins packed in 30-pound Newport brand master cases;

6-ounce, vacuum-packed tuna steaks in 10-pound Newport brand master cases; and

4-ounce, vacuum-packed tuna steaks in 10-pound Newport brand master cases.

Those master cases are labeled with one of the following production lot codes:

MTNT 0947C

MTNT 0947C MTNT 0957B

MTNT 0967A

MTNT 0977D

MTNT 0917B

MTNT 0937D

GND 0737D

GND 0747E

GND 0757A

GND 0767C

GND 0777B

GND 0697B

GND 0707C

GND 0727A

Retailers that received the implicated tuna are:

Alaskan Pride Seafoods, Basha’s, Dickman’s Meat & Deli, Randall’s Fine Meats, Bel Air Market, Brown Valley Meats, Bruno’s Market & Deli, Cal Mart, Concord Produce Market, Eureka Natural Foods, Gerrard’s Heritage Market, JR Meat Company, Nob Hill, Raley’s, Speedy Market, Wholesome Choice Market, Albertsons, Fisherman’s Market & Grill, Flying Fish, Miller’s Harvest Foods, Nel’s Bi-Lo Food Center, Rosauer’s, Yokes Fresh Market, Rod’s Harvest Food, Stein’s Market, Super 1 Foods, Shucks Tavern, Dick Howard’s Meats, Fitts Seafood, Food 4 Less, International C-Food Market, Manzanita Grocery & Deli, Market of Choice, Nickabobs Meat Market, Pacific Fish & Oyster, Pacific Oyster, Roth’s, Sherm’s, Shop N Kart, Zupan’s Markets, Winco Foods, Anderson’s Grocery, Dissmore’s IGA, IGA Food Cache, Leprekon Mart, Market Place in Friday Harbor, WA, West Seattle Thriftway, and Rocky Mountain Seafood.

Advice to consumers

There is concern that people may have unused portions of the recalled tuna in their home refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who purchased tuna loins or steaks from the listed retailers is urged to check with the stores to find out if it is included in the recall.

Anyone who was eaten and of the implicated tuna and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about their possible exposure. Anyone who has recently eaten tuna loins or steaks at a restaurant and developed symptoms should take the same precautions.

Symptoms usually include fever, diarrhea that is often bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Infections from Salmonella bacteria can become very serious, and are sometimes fatal.

Those at highest risk of serious infection include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients or transplant recipients. In rare circumstances, infection from Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

