Mechanically tenderized steaks recalled in Canada for E. coli

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall yesterday of mechanically tenderized steaks at the request of Vantage Foods Inc. The company cited possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination as the reason for the recall.

Vantage Foods Inc. distributed the meat to various Food Basics brand supermarket locations in Ontario. No other details about how the possible contamination was discovered were included in the recall notice.

“The recall was triggered by the company,” according to the recall notice posted on the CFIA website. The agency is conducting an investigation and will post additional recalls as necessary.

“Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the recall notice said.

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of Oct. 17 recall, consumers are urged to discard the recalled meat immediately. All of the recalled steak has a “Best Before” date of “2017 CC 17.”

Consumers can identify the recalled steaks by looking for the following label information:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC number Food Basics Mechanically Tenderized Hip Steak Variable Best Before 2017OC17 Starts with 0 211030 Food Basics Mechanically Tenderized Steak FP Variable Best Before 2017OC17 Starts with 0 224015

The recalled products have the establishment number “734” printed inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

Ecoli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the organism.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children younger than 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems. HUS is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Anyone who has eaten mechanically tenderized steaks and developed E. coli symptoms should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to pathogen. For more information, consumers can contact CFIA by filling out an online feedback form.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News