Meat loaf mislabeled as pot roast; Publix product recalled

Sandridge RMH Acquisition LLC Thursday recalled more than half a ton of ready-to-eat beef products from its Morton, IL, after a consumer complained that the product was meat loaf, not pot roast as indicated on the packaging.

The official reason for the recall is “misbranding and undeclared allergens,” according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The beef meatloaf product contains wheat and soybean oil, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat homestyle beef pot roast items were produced and packaged on Sept. 6. Subject to the recall are:

15-ounce plastic trays of “Publix homestyle beef pot roast WITH SEASONED GRAVY” with a lot code of 72487338, a case code of 09080/43303, and a use or freeze by date of Dec. 4.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 17789B” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Georgia. The error was discovered on Oct. 4 when a consumer reported that they purchased a product labeled as beef pot roast but it actually contained beef meatloaf.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

