Listeria test prompts Mann’s vegetable recall in Canada, U.S.

Mann Packing of Salinas, CA, is voluntarily recalling freshcut vegetable products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Mann Packing issued this recall in response to a positive result found during random test by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

In addition to the Mann’s branded fresh vegetable products, other brands produced by Mann Packaging for a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s are under recall. The Food and Drug Administration is monitoring the recall in the United States.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with various “best if used by” dates from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used buy” dates are listed below.

Sales Item Description USA Items UPC Code Best If Used By Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009 10/15/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519036859 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519020292 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 10/15/2017 ‘716519069017 10/14/2017 ‘716519069017 10/15/2017 ‘716519069017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Fiest Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000287 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036958 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897 10/11/2017 ‘716519036897 10/12/2017 ‘716519036897 10/13/2017 ‘716519036897 10/14/2017 ‘716519036897 10/15/2017 ‘716519036897 10/16/2017 ‘716519036897 10/18/2017 ‘716519036897 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz Tray ‘716519036859 10/12/2017 ‘716519036859 10/13/2017 ‘716519036859 10/14/2017 ‘716519036859 10/15/2017 ‘716519036859 10/16/2017 ‘716519036859 10/18/2017 ‘716519036859 10/19/2017 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray ‘716519014055 10/15/2017 Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416 10/17/2017 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017