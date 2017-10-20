Listeria test prompts Mann’s vegetable recall in Canada, U.S.

Mann Packing of Salinas, CA, is voluntarily recalling freshcut vegetable products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Mann Packing issued this recall in response to a positive result found during random test by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.
In addition to the Mann’s branded fresh vegetable products, other brands produced by Mann Packaging for a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s are under recall. The Food and Drug Administration is monitoring the recall in the United States.
The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with various “best if used by” dates from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used buy” dates are listed below.
|Sales Item Description USA Items
|UPC Code
|Best If Used By
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519020292
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/15/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiest Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000287
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036958
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz Tray
|‘716519036859
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Sales Item Description CANADA ITEMS
|UPC Code
|Best If Used By
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli & Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519020292
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz bags
|‘716519000270
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays
|‘716519036903
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray
|‘716519036910
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036866
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Trays, Large 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Trays, 2.5 lb trays
|‘716519014079
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020605
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays
|‘716519036828
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays
|‘716519036934
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017