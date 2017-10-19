Letter to the Editor: CA needs to close antibiotic loopholes

2. Address a potential “regular pattern” loophole: Assuming our interpretation of the Department’s statement (presented on the CDFA website and specified in the following text) is correct, the regulatory approach should be modified to disallow veterinarian justification for use of MIADs in a regular pattern for disease prevention. If our interpretation is incorrect, clarity should be provided to specify that such a loophole does not exist.

The following text describes our requests in more detail and specificity.

Data collection

In order to evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the law, it is critical to understand and quantitatively characterize antibiotic use before it goes into effect in January 2018. We are concerned that although SB 27 directs the collection of this baseline data, the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s efforts have thus far focused solely on assisting the industry in completing Veterinary Feed Directives (VFD). These efforts must be accompanied by the collection of VFDs as outlined by SB 27 if the law’s success in reducing antibiotic use in livestock is to be identified and measured.

Address a potential “regular pattern” loophole

In addition, we are concerned about the Department’s interpretation of SB 27’s provisions related to the use of medically important antimicrobial drugs (MIAD) in a “regular pattern.” According to the law, MIADs may not be used in a regular pattern unless deemed necessary by a veterinarian to treat a disease or infection, control the spread of disease or infection, or in relation to surgery or a medical procedure. While the law states that MIADs may be used prophylactically to prevent disease when prescribed by a veterinarian, it does not include disease prevention as an allowable indication for use in a regular pattern.1 The Department, however, presents a loophole in this prohibition by allowing the use of MIADs in a regular pattern when prescribed by a veterinarian:

… A medically important antimicrobial drug (MIAD) can be used to prevent disease in livestock if under the professional and clinical judgment of a veterinarian there is an increased risk of developing an infection, as long as the MIAD is not given in a “regular pattern”. A few examples of “regular pattern” use may include giving MIADs solely based on the animals’ age or weight, the calendar date, or a life stage event of the animal without further justification for treatment by a licensed veterinarian within a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship.

Based on the Department’s statement, their examples of regular use are permissible as long as a qualified veterinarian provides justification. This loophole would allow MIADs to be used in a regular pattern for disease prevention, and in situations unrelated to disease or infection, conditions which are prohibited under SB 27. In practice, such a broad loophole would mean a MIAD could be prescribed and used at virtually any time in the animal’s life. This is inconsistent with the intent of the legislation, and would weaken SB 27’s ability to reduce antibiotic use in livestock.