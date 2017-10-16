Illness reported; Yummy Market recalls smoked lake trout

Yummy Market Inc. is recalling smoked lake trout because of possible contamination with the toxin that causes botulism poisoning, following the report of an illness in Canada.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the Yummy Market branded “Smoked Lake Trout w/Pepper with Cracked Black Pepper” and not eat any unused portion of the fish.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum may not look, smell or taste bad, but it can cause serious illness and death, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The toxin paralyzes muscles, including those used for breathing.

The Yummy Market store at 1390 Major Mackenize Dr. West, Maple, Ontario, sold the smoked lake trout. Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for best-before dates of Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Other than the date and name of the product, no other traceability information is available. The recalled fish is packaged in various weights and has variable UPC numbers, which were not provided in the recall notice.

“There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of this product,” according to the recall notice.

“This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish and become sick should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the botulism toxin.

In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

© Food Safety News