H-E-B Meat recalls 1,150 pounds of diced chicken thighs

San Antonio’s H-E-B Meat Plant recalled 1,150 pounds of diced chicken thighs on Tuesday because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains wheat, a known allergen that is not declared on the product label. The raw, diced chicken thighs were produced on Sept. 22. Consumers can identify the recalled chicken by looking for the following label information:

1.75-lb. (approximate catch weight per package) plastic shrink-wrapped packages of “MI TIENDA PARA TACOS DE POLLO CASERO SEASONED DICED SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS” with a freeze by -/- sell by date of Oct. 12, 2017.

The product subject to recall has the establishment number “P-7231” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The mistake was discovered on Oct. 2, when a consumer noticed an incorrect label and notified the company, which then notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

