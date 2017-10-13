Ground beef recalled because of E. coli O157:H7 illnesses

State and federal officials have traced two E. coli O157:H7 to ground beef from Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing LLC. The company recalled 133 pounds of their ground beef today after a sample tested positive for the bacteria, according to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ground beef was produced and packaged on July 24 and 25. The company sold the recalled product at Bread & Butter farm in Shelburne, VT, according to the FSIS recall notice.

Subject to recall are:

1-pound vacuum sealed packages of “Bread & Butter Farm Ground Beef””, lot code #072517BNB

1-pound vacuum sealed packages of “Bread & Butter Farm Ground Beef”, lot code #072417BNB

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 9558” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered Sept. 30 when the firm notified FSIS of an investigation of E. coli O157:H7 illnesses.

“Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FSIS determined the cooked beef burgers that were served at an event at Bread & Butter Farm was the probable source of the reported illnesses.”

According to the recall notice, “two case-patients were identified in Vermont with illness onset dates ranging from September 18, 2017, to September 23, 2017.” Furthermore, “Traceback information indicated that both case-patients consumed ground beef products at Bread & Butter Farm which was supplied by Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing.”

E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps that usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children younger than 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems. HUS is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in customers’ freezers. Customers who purchased the Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing ground beef are urged not to consume it. The meat should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

© Food Safety News