Consumer reports of a fishy taste results in anchovy discovery and recall

Consumer complaints about unwanted anchovies led Orlando-based Taylor Farms to recall approximately 732 pounds of salads with chicken products Saturday due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Recalled products contain fish (anchovies), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The recalled ready-to-eat (RTE) salad with chicken items were produced and packaged on Oct. 22, 2017 and Oct. 23, 2107. Subject to recall are:

9.75-oz. plastic bowls containing “Taylor Farms American Style Pasta Salad” with a “USE BY 11/01/17” and case code of TFFLD 295 L5 EA. 9.75-oz. plastic bowls containing “Taylor Farms American Style Pasta Salad” with a “USE BY 11/02/17” and case code of TFFLD 296 L5 JP.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 44818” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The mixup was discovered on Oct. 26, 2017, when Taylor Farms Florida received a consumer complaint about the fishy taste of the salad dressing. After conducting an internal investigation, the firm determined that the products incorrectly contained Caesar salad dressing instead of Bacon Ranch salad dressing. The Caesar salad dressing contains anchovies.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

