Chicken, pork sandwiches recalled for undeclared allergen

GB Green Gastronome LLC in Jamaica, NY, is recalling about 8,000 pounds of chicken and pork steam buns because a federal inspector discovered the company had failed to update product labels to include coconut, a known allergen.

Specifically, the sandwiches contain coconut milk and coconut cream, according to the recall notice posted today by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Coconut ingredients are in the tree nut family and therefore subject to federal code requiring that allergens be declared on food labels.

GB Green Gastronome shipped the steam buns to wholesale and retail locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The recall notice did not include details about whether the wholesalers shipped the products to other states.

The recalled sandwiches are heat-treated, but not fully cooked chicken and pork products that are not shelf stable. They were produced and packaged on various dates from Sept. 1 to Oct. 11.

To identify the recalled products, consumers and businesses should look for the following label information:

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Pork, Sausage & Cabbage Steam Bun”

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Steam Bun with Roasted Pork”

2-lb. plastic packages containing “Chicken Vegetable Steam Bun”

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 21418” or “EST. P-21418” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

“The problem was discovered on Oct. 17 by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while conducting label verification activities,” according to the recall notice. “The problem occurred when the company began using coconut milk and coconut cream and did not include these allergens on the products labels.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Iris Chen, Manager, at 929-405-0234.

