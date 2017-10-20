Canada recalls caviar, smoked fish for botulism concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a variety of fish products from two grocery stores in the Toronto area are being recalled due to a risk of botulism.

Initially only one product was recalled, “Smoked Lake Trout w/Pepper with Cracked Black Pepper.” One illness has been reported in connection with that product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported the affected products were sold at Yummy Market stores in northern Toronto and Maple, Ontario. Several fish products are implicated, including the store’s brand of smoked herring, lesch, mackerel, rainbow trout, salmon and sturgeon.

The initial recall was issued last week after a consumer complaint and was expanded this week to include additional products based on information gathered during the CFIA investigation. The agency reported there have been no illnesses reported to the products listed in the expanded recall.

The CFIA advises people to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store where they were purchased. For a complete list of the Yummy Markey branded fish products under recall, please click here.

Caviar also recalled for botulism risk

In a separate notice, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports International House of Caviar is recalling its brand of rainbow trout caviar because of a risk of botulism.

The company distributed the caviar in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The recalled item is sold in 100-gram jars with a best before the date of Aug. 30, 2018.

The CFIA reported there have been no reported illnesses linked to the caviar.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. It frequently paralyzes respiratory muscles, so timely medical attention is very important.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision and difficulty speaking.

Symptoms in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News