Bell Brands recalls cheese spread; consumers found plastic bits

Bel Brands USA Inc. is recalling the Port Wine flavor of its 14-ounce Merkts cheese spread because consumers have reported finding small pieces of plastic in it.

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of the Oct. 13 recall notice, the company is urging consumers to discard the product immediately.

The recalled cheese spread was sold by retailers nationwide.

There is concern consumers may have unused portions of the recalled cheese spread in their homes. To determine if they have the recalled product, consumers should look for the following affected product information:

Size Name UPC number Date Plant Code 14-oz. Merkts Port Wine 76306 60200 “BEST BEFORE” date

of April 29, 2018 LC2442A

The 14-ounce containers of Bel Brands’ Port Wine flavored Merkts cheese spread is also identified by Batch code: LC2442A, and a 9-1-17 production date.

Consumers with questions can call customer relations staff at 888-840-0096.

