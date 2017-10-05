Allergic reaction prompts Royal Asia to recall soup from Costco

Tai Foong USA of Seattle is recalling Royal Asia branded frozen “Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup” — sold exclusively at Costco stores in six states — because it contains egg that is not declared on the label and has caused a confirmed reaction in at least one person.

Costco began selling the soup in January at stores in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Alaska, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recall notice.

One allergic reaction had been confirmed as of the posting of the recall notice. Consumers are asked to return product to the store of purchase to request a full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or egg products run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FSIS warned.

The soup subject to this recall is sold in 3.94-pound, six-bowl packs. The packaging also states the net weight in kilograms of “1.79 KG” and ounces of “63 OZ” on the front label. The problem was discovered by FSIS after the product was tested, and confirmed, for the presence of egg.

“Because the packaging does not reveal the presence of Egg the product was immediately pulled from the shelves at Costco and destroyed,” according to the recall notice. “… all other Royal Asia Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup was identified and isolated in the cold storage facilities and placed on hold to be properly labeled”

The notice did not include best-by or sell-by dates for the recalled soup, but because it is a frozen product, there is concern that consumers may have unused portions in their homes. The notice also does not provide any packaging or labeling traceability codes or numbers.

