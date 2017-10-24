Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pak N’ Save recall fresh produce

Grocery stores in eight states under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N’ Save banners are recalling freshcut vegetable trays and cups because they include fresh produce recalled by Mann Packing because of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled products (see below) and immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

Mann Packing of Salinas, CA, posted its recall as a news release Oct. 19. It included more than 150 products sold in Canada and the United States under a variety of brands at a variety of retailers, including Walmart and Trader Joe’s. Since then other companies and retailers have been recalling additional products made with freshcut vegetables from Mann Packing.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Mann Packing recall, as of the posting of the recall notice for the four retailers.

The Food and Drug Administration is aware of the situation and has been working with Mann Packing officials to coordinate the recall. However, the agency has not released details on what companies received the implicated produce from Mann Packing.

Instead, FDA is following its regular procedure of waiting for recalling companies to publish recalls elsewhere first. The agency is maintaining its previously stated position that distribution details are protected as “confidential corporate information.”

“Our first priority is to provide consumers with the information they need to identify recalled products, and we’re working both with Mann and their customers to facilitate these actions,” an FDA spokesman said Monday afternoon.

“We will determine on a case-by-case basis whether public disclosure of additional information would be necessary to effectuate the recall, and whether such disclosure would be appropriate based on the specific circumstances and public health implications here.”

Recall details for Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N’ Save

This recall impacts only the products in the stores and states listed below. The products have “Sell Thru Dates” up to and including today, Oct. 24, and are packaged in clear plastic trays and cups of various sizes. The UPC codes and “Sell Thru Date” codes can be found on the store scale labels.

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak N’ Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Product Description UPC Code Printed on Scale Label Size Cauliflower Chopped 24105000000 8OZ Veggies w/ Dip 24201200000 8OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 2lb 14OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 13OZ Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal 24218800000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal 24218900000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal 24219000000 10OZ Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal 24219100000 9OZ Carrots / Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220800000 14OZ Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220900000 14OZ Broccoli Florets 24221000000 14OZ Cauliflower 24222400000 10OZ Vegetable Tray w/ Dip 24250100000 2lb 14OZ Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal 24288700000 8OZ

The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Product Description UPC Code Printed on Scale Label Size Veggie Ranch Snack Pack 24191200000 7 OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 46 OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 29 OZ Round Vegetable Tray 24222000000 38 OZ Rectangular Vegetable Tray 24222100000 72 OZ Sauté Kit 24261300000 20 OZ Sauté Kit with Sauce 24261400000 10 OZ Vegetable Medley W/ Tomato Chipotle Butter 24263200000 12 OZ Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go 24282200000 20 OZ

Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it for a full refund. Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Mann Packing on their 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 877-723-3929 anytime.

Advice to consumers who have eaten the products

Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled fresh produce or foods made with it and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for listeriosis symptoms to develop, so anyone who has eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

The brands of fresh vegetable products included in the original Mann Packing recall were:

Mann’s

Mann’s Western Family

Archer Farms

HEB

Little Salad Bar

Signature Farms

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Cross Valley Farms

Sysco Natural

A random test by Canadian officials showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination of one of the products, according to the original recall notice.

