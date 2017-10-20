Listeria positive spurs FSIS recall of Fresh Foods chicken bowls

Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. of Freedom, PA, is recalling 701 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The problem was discovered Thursday when Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. received notification from a supplier that the broccoli used by the company was recalled due to Listeria concerns. Fresh Foods did not indicate who that supplier is, but the recall coincides with a huge recall of freshcut produce by Mann Packing Co. Inc. of Salinas, CA, following a finding of Listeria monocytogenes in one of its products.

The heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken products were packaged from Oct. 10-16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

7-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014975.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing "great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SESAME CHICKEN RAMEN NOODLES," with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014937.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE FRIED RICE,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 81571201494.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SPICY THAI-STYLE CHICKEN WITH UDON NOODLES,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014951.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-40211” printed inside the USDA mark on their labels. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

