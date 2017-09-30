Unknown amount of turkey drumsticks recalled across the U.S

Belmont Sausage Co. of Elk Grove Village, IL, is recalling an undetermined amount of smoked turkey products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday night. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked turkey drumstick items were produced from Sept. 27, 2015, through Sept. 27 this year. The following products are subject to recall:

•25- to 29-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20144.

•20- to 24-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 20 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20148.

The products subject to this recall have establishment number “P-21309” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an institutional location in Michigan that further distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while performing routine label verification checks.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News