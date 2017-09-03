Three USDA posts among 42 new nominations from Trump

Two state secretaries of agriculture and a Washington D.C. attorney are President Trump’s nominees for three high level jobs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The three USDA nominations are among a list of 42 presidential appointees posted by the White House on Saturday. That leaves Trump with about 900 more nominations to make to finish filling the jobs in his Administration that require Senate confirmation.

The USDA nominees announced Friday are:

Gregory Ibach for the position of under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, which oversees three USDA sub-agencies — Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the Agricultural Marketing Service, and the Grain Inspection, Packers, and Stockyards Administration.

Ibach was appointed Nebraska Secretary of Agriculture in 2005 and has had the job ever since. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1984 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Ibach worked as a loan officer for Farm Credit Services of America in the 1980s, eventually working his way up to assistant vice president. He served as the state’s assistant director of agriculture from 1999 to 2005.

Bill Northey for the position of under secretary for farm production and conservation, which oversees three USDA sub-agencies — the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Risk Management Agency.

The Republican was elected to be Iowa Secretary of Agriculture in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

He is a fourth-generation farmer and co-founder and president of Innovative Growers LLC. Northey served as president of the National Corn Growers Association from 1995 to 1996 and as chairman from 1996 to 1997. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1981 from Iowa State University.

Stephen Vaden for the position of USDA’s general counsel. He has been serving as acting general counsel for the department since January.

Prior to that he was an associate in the Washington D.C. office of the Jones Day law firm for two and a half years.From 2011 to 2014 Vaden was an associate with the Washington D.C. law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

He was a law clerk for two federal judges before that — District Court Judge Samuel H. Mays Jr. and District Court Judge Julia Smith Gibbons. He earned his law degree from Yale Law School in 2008.

© Food Safety News