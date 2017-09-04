Southeastern Grocers recalls SEG freshcut produce for Listeria

Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that Listeria concerns prompted Southeastern Grocers LLC to recall freshcut produce products from BI-LO, Harveys, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más grocery stores.

However, no recall information had been posted by the Food and Drug Administration, Southeastern Grocers or any of the retailers as of 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.

The recalled products are packaged under the Southeastern Grocers SEG brand. Media reports Sunday did not include details about how the possible Listeria contamination was discovered. Officials with Southeastern Grocers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The specific products reportedly under recall are:

SEG “Tri Pepper Dice” in 6-ounce packages with a UPC number of 3825911565;

SEG "Stir Fry Vegetable" in 10-ounce packages with a UPC number of 3825911781;

SEG “Fajita Blend” in 12-ounce packages with a UPC number of 3825911785; and

SEG “Vegetable Kabob” in 23-ounce packages with a UPC number of 3825911592.

The packages reportedly have “sell by” dates between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers customer call center at 866-946-6349, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. It can take up to 70 days after exposure to the bacteria for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In some cases an invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeria bacteria can also cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients.

Based in Jacksonville, FL, Southeastern grocers LLC has more than 700 grocery stores under its four banners of BI-LO, Harveys, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más, according to the company’s website. The stores are throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

© Food Safety News