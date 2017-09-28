Sausage products recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergen

The New York offices of the RI Wang Food Group Co. Ltd. has added pork and beef products to a recall initiated Sept. 15. The products are misbranded and include an undeclared allergen.

According to the recent recall notice, 63,823 pounds of “Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable” pork sausage and beef products are being recalled because they contain milk, which is not declared on the product labels.

The Wednesday recall expansion adds 9,850 pounds of product not included on the Sept. 15 list.

“FSIS was notified of the problem by the establishment on Sept. 15 after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tested exported product and discovered milk proteins were present. CFIA tested the product on Aug. 17. Further investigation on Sept. 25 by FSIS inspection personnel, identified additional products that did not include milk on the product label.”

The recalled beef and pork products were produced on dates ranging from Jan. 5, 2016, through June 29 this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s most recent recall includes the additional products:

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.”

lot code “1117011” and package date “12/22/2016.”

lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.”

lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Tendon Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “0618185” and package date “6/29/2017.”

lot code “0618209” and package date “6/5/2017.”

lot code “0618212” and package date “6/2/2017.”

lot code “0618213” and package date “6/1/2017.”

lot code “0518229” and package date “5/16/2017.”

lot code “0518244” and package date “5/1/2017.”

lot code “0418247” and package date “4/28/2017.”

lot code “0418271” and package date “4/4/2017.”

lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.”

lot code “0318306” and package date “3/2/2017.”

lot code “0318307” and package date “3/1/2017.”

lot code “0218315” and package date “2/21/2017.”

lot code “0118339” and package date “1/26/2017.”

lot code “0118340” and package date “1/25/2017.”

lot code “0118360” and package date “1/6/2017.”

lot code “0118361” and package date “1/5/2017.”

lot code “1217010” and package date “12/23/2016.”

lot code “1217011” and package date “12/22/2016.”

lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.”

lot code “1117034” and package date “11/29/2016.”

lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”

lot code “1117049” and package date “11/14/2016.”

lot code “1017069” and package date “10/25/2016.”

lot code “1017089” and package date “10/5/2016.”

lot code “1017090” and package date “10/4/2016.”

lot code “0917117” and package date “9/7/2016.”

lot code “0817125” and package date “8/30/2016.”

lot code “0807145” and package date “8/10/2016.”

lot code “0717181” and package date “7/6/2016.”

lot code “0717185” and package date “7/1/2016.”

lot code “0617199” and package date “6/17/2016.”

lot code “0417263” and package date “4/12/2016.”

lot code “0317297” and package date “3/9/2016.”

lot code “0317298” and package date “3/8/2016.”

lot code “0217313” and package date “2/22/2016.”

lot code “0217331” and package date “2/4/2016.”

lot code “0217332” and package date “2/3/2016.”

lot code “0117341” and package date “1/25/2016.”

lot code “0117345” and package date “1/21/2016.”

lot code “0117355” and package date “1/11/2016.”

lot code “0117358” and package date “1/8/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Pork Patty Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “0618199” and package date “6/15/2017.”

lot code “0518228” and package date “5/17/2017.”

lot code “0717159” and package date “7/27/2016.”

Inside the USDA mark of inspection, these recalled products contain the establishment number “EST. 40200.” They were distributed for institutional use in New York, according to the recall notice. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The USDA urges anyone who has purchased these products to throw them away, and not consume or serve them.

The Maspeth, N.Y., business recalled several fish products last week, which were distributed to food service providers, and sold for retail in the frozen food section of grocery stores.

