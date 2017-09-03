Salmonella risk spurs breading/batter mix recall in Canada

Shore Lunch brand fish breading and batter mix is under nationwide recall in Canada because of possible Salmonella contamination.

A recall in another country spurred the action in Canada, but the other country was not named by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As of 11 p.m. EDT Saturday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not have any recent Salmonella-related recalls involving breading or batter products posted on its website.

No illnesses in Canada had been reported in relation to the mixes as of the posting of the recall notice on Friday.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the CFIA said in the notice.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Two flavors of Shore Lunch brand breading and batter mix are included in he recall. Consumers and retailers should look for the following label information to determine if they have recalled product in their possession:

Shore Lunch “Fish Breading/Batter Mix – Cajun Style” in 255 gram packages with a product code of 1064828, a date code of 1/18/2018 and a UPC number of 0 24739 19363 5; and

Shore Lunch “Fish Breading/Batter Mix – Original Recipe” in 255 gram packages with a product code of 1064839, a date code of 1/17/2018 and a UPC number of 0 24739 19362 8.

Anyone who has eaten or handled any of the recalled mixes recently and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, according to the CFIA. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” according to the recall notice.

