Ragazzo’s Italian Style Meatball Mix recalled for soy not listed as allergen

Michigan’s Northside Noodle Company, located in Iron Mountain, Friday recalled approximately 123 pounds of meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen pork and beef meatball mix items were produced on June 6, 2017, June 27, 2017, and Aug. 2, 2017. The recalled products include:

1-lb. polystyrene foam packages containing “Ragazzo’s ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALL MIX,” with lot codes 2008, 2024 and 2044.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10062” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail location in Michigan. The mistaken labeling was discovered during routine label verification checks.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News