Processing problem spurs recall for staphylococcal enterotoxin

Processing deviations discovered by inspectors reviewing records at a Washington sausage company have prompted a recall of numerous products because they could be contaminated with staphylococcal enterotoxin.

German Sausage Haus LLC of Camano Island, WA, is recalling 1,252 pounds of heat treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable meat products. The company shipped the products to retailers in Washington and to institutional kitchens in undisclosed states, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The frozen products were produced and packaged on various dates from June 14 to Sept. 8,” according to the recall notice. “The problem was discovered on Sept. 14 by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel when they observed a possible processing deviation while reviewing records.”

No details about adverse reactions or illnesses were included in the recall notice.

Consumers, retailers and operators of institutional kitchens can identify the recalled products by looking for the establishment number “Est. 45952” inside the USDA mark of inspection and the following label information:

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Bacon” with package code “72301” and a package date of “08/18/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Shank” with package code “72501” and a package date of “09/07/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Fat” with package code “72131” and a package date of “08/01/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Pork Lion” with package code “72232” and a package date of “08/11/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Danube Smoked Sausages” with package code “71951” and a package date of “07/14/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Pituaros Smoked Sausages” with package code “72051” and a package date of “07/24/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Cabaj Smoked Sausages” with package code “71651” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Backi Petrovac Smoked Sausages” with package code “71652” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Devil Dog Smoked Sausages” with package code “71653” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Danube Smoked Sausages” with package code “71654” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Christmas Smoked Sausages” with package code “71655” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Donauschwaben Smoked Sausages” with package code “71656” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Ribs” with the following package codes and package dates:

Package code “72231” and package date “08/11/2017”

Package code “72442” and package date “09/01/2017”

Package code “72511” and package date “09/08/2017”

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News