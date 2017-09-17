Frozen sausage recalled in Canada, U.S. for undeclared milk

A New York company is recalling frozen pork sausage products in the United States and Canada because they contain milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the product labels.

In the United States, the recall by RI Wang Food Group of Maspeth, NY, includes almost 27 tons of “China Brand” sausage products, which the company sent to retailers and institutional kitchens in New York and New Jersey.

In Canada, an undisclosed volume of the China Brand sausage products from RI Wang are under recall by Canda Six Fortune Enterprise Co. Ltd. Food companies in Canada rarely include information on the amount of product subject to recall. Canada Six Fortune Enterprise distributed the sausage to retailers nationwide.

Canadian inspectors discovered the problem during routine product testing, according to the recall notice posted Friday night on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website. After the CFIA notified the company, RI Wang alerted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service about the finding.

Recall notices in both countries indicated no confirmed adverse reactions had been reported in relation to the China Brand pork sausage products as of Friday.

“If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” according to the Canadian recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

In the United States, consumers, retailers and operators of institutional kitchens can identify the recalled China Brand pork sausages by looking for the establishment number “EST. M/P-40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection and the following label information:

25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “0118348” and package date “1/17/2017”

lot code “0918296” and package date “3/10/2017”

255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Big Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.”

lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.”

lot code “417269” and package date “4/6/2016.”

lot code “682016” and package date “6/8/2016.”

lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.”

lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “0118356” and package date “1/10/2017.”

lot code “0118345” and package date “1/20/2017.”

lot code “0118335” and package date “1/30/2017.”

lot code “0118326” and package date “2/10/2017.”

lot code “0118296” and package date “3/10/2017.”

lot code “0118269” and package date “4/6/2017.”

lot code “0118254” and package date “4/21/2017.”

lot code “0118247” and package date “4/28/2017.”

lot code “0118243” and package date “5/2/2017.”

lot code “011229” and package date “5/16/2017.”

lot code “0118228” and package date “5/17/2017.”

255-g. retail packages of “Chinese Brand Mini Bite Size Sausage,” with the following lot codes and package dates:

lot code “117338” and package date “1/28/2016.”

lot code “117334” and package date “2/1/2016.”

lot code “217306” and package date “2/29/2016.”

lot code “817150” and package date “5/9/2016.”

lot code “682016 and package date “6/8/2016.”

lot code “817151” and package date “8/4/2016.”

lot code “717110” and package date “9/9/2016.”

lot code “121704” and package date “12/19/2016.”

lot code “118659” and package date “1/9/2017.”

lot code “218315” and package date “2/21/2017.”

lot code “218301” and package date “3/7/2017.”

lot code “518235” and package date “5/10/2017.”

lot code “618208” and package date “6/6/2017.”

In Canada, consumers and retailers can identify the recalled China Brand products by looking for the following label information:

Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Mini Bite size Sausage in 25-g packages with the UPC number 8 15655 01060 7;

Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Mini Bite Sausage in 2.27-kg packages with the UPC number 8 15655 01089 8; and

Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Big Sausage in 255-g packages with the UPC number 8 15655 01088 1.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Karen Tam, customer service manager at RI Wang Food Group by calling 718-628-8999 or by sending email to Karenp@riwangusa.com.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News