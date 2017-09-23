Frozen fish ball products recalled for not listing milk on label

America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co. Ltd. has recalled several fish products because an allergenic ingredient, milk, was not declared on the labeling.

The recalled products include: Fish Balls, Fried Pollock Balls, White Fish Balls, Pollock Fish Balls, Cuttlefish Balls, Imitation Lobster Balls, Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Tofu, Fish Tofu with Shrimp Filling, Fish Tofu with Shrimp, and Fish Balls with custard and Fish Roe

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) discovered the problem, and Wang Food opted to recall products where a similar mistake was made in listing ingredients. These products were distributed in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Illinois by retail stores in those states.

The products were also distributed to food service providers.

At retail, the products are sold in the frozen food sections of grocery stores. Product packaging and labeling information are available here.

No illnesses have yet been linked to mistakenly labeled products. The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating to determine the root cause of the problem. Consumers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the manufacturer for a refund.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News