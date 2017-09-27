Food 4 Less, King Soopers recall chicken salad for Listeria risk

Two regional grocery store chains owned by the Kroger Co. quietly recalled chicken salad sold in their deli counters almost a week ago because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Food 4 Less stores and King Soopers stores sold the chicken salad, according to recall alerts that link back to a vague recall notice on the Kroger website. The recall notice includes a footnote asking that the notice remain posted until Sept. 29.

The Kroger Co. did not provide any distribution information. The recall notice, in its entirety, states:

“Due to a potential health hazard, customers who purchased any of the item(s) below should not eat the product.

“The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and, if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

“Please return the product to this store for a full refund.

“Consumers may contact: United Catering Operation, 1-303-348-6502 We are sorry for this inconvenience. Your safety is important to us.”

Consumers can identify the recalled chicken salad by looking for the following label information:

Product — Deli Chicken Salad Sandwich, pre-packaged

UPC — 663209-02050

Code Date — Sell By dates: 09/20/17 through 09/28/2017

Size — 6.8 oz.

Although the recall notice only mentions pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, anyone can develop an infection from eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The contaminated food will not look, smell or taste bad.

Anyone who has eaten pre-packaged chicken salad sold at deli counters in Food 4 Less or King Soopers stores and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure.

It can take up to 70 days for listeriosis symptoms to develop, so even people who are not now sick, but who ate the recalled chicken salad, should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In some cases an invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract, according to the CDC.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeria bacteria can also cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients.

© Food Safety News