Stamford officials ask public to help on outbreak investigation

Local and state officials are investigating a possible foodborne illness outbreak after several people who ate at Layla’s Falafel in Stamford, CT, this past Wednesday reported becoming sick.

Neither the Stamford Health Department nor the Connecticut Department of Health had posted information about the situation as of 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, but officials from both departments told local media the investigation is ongoing.

“Tim Noia, a city health inspector, said the department received five complaints from people who said they got sick after eating at Layla’s Falafel (July 26),” The Advocate newspaper reported. “Noia said three of the complaints came from a group of people who ate together. He said the other two were individual complaints.”

Stamford Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Calder told the newspaper all of the people who were interviewed by the city reported the same symptoms — diarrhea and abdominal pain. They also reported symptom onset during the same time frame in relation to the timing of their meals at the restaurant.

Officials are seeking to interview anyone who ate at the Layla’s Falafel location on Main Street in Stamford in recent days and then developed symptoms of foodborne illness, including diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The city health department’s website has a page for “restaurant ratings,” but as of 11 p.m. EDT that page was blank.

Local and state public health officials are waiting for results of tests on stool samples collected from employees at Layla’s Falafel during an inspection Friday. The inspection did not immediately reveal violations generally related to foodborne illnesses.

