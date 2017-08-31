Sixteen tons of chicken sausage recalled for undeclared milk

Lynn, MA-based Demakes Enterprises Inc. has recalled 32,228 pounds of fully cooked chicken sausage because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

The buffalo-style chicken sausage was produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. The recalled product can be identified by the following label information:

10 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 5 pieces of “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style” and “Use By” dates from MAY:17-2017 through DEC: 06-2017.

The recalled chicken sausage has the establishment number “P-8891” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel during routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

