Shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging prompt beef recall

JBS USA Inc. has recalled 4,922 pounds of ground beef products produced at its Lenoir, NC, facility because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15. Subject to recall are:

2-pound black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with the production date 7/15/17 and the case code 541640.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.

“The problem was discovered July 29 when the establishment was made aware of foreign materials, specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, in the product,” according to the recall notice.

There had not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products as of the posting of the Aug. 1 recall notice. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

