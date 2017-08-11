Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmers market peas

Seven people have been confirmed with Salmonella poisoning linked to a peas from a July 22 Saturday Farmers Markets in Green Bay and Fond du Lac.

“All seven of the patients consumed fresh shelled peas purchased at farmers markets. Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

The investigation into the source of the suspected peas is ongoing. Anyone who purchased already shelled, or loose, peas during July 19-Aug.5 from one of the following three farmers markets is advised to dispose of any remaining peas, even if the peas have been frozen:

Dane County Farmers Market in Madison located on the capital square on Saturdays or Martin Luther King Blvd. on Wednesdays;

Downtown Green Bay Farmers Market on Saturdays in downtown Green Bay; and

Fond du Lac Farmers Market on Saturdays in downtown Fond du Lac.

The state health department reported today that outbreak cases have been confirmed in four counties. County officials said four of the confirmed victims are in Brown County. No hospitalizations or deaths had been reported as of today.

“If you have consumed fresh shelled (loose) peas purchased from the named farmer’s markets during July 19-Aug. 5, and are experiencing the symptoms of salmonellosis, contact your healthcare provider,” the state health department urged in a news release

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days. Bloodstream infections can occur, but are rare, and can be quite serious in the very young and older people. Most people recover from salmonellosis on their own, but may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

In addition to the state health department and the Brown County health department, also investigating the outbreak are the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and three local health departments.

