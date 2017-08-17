Recall expanded: Raspberry mousse cakes linked to outbreak

Canadian officials have expanded a recall of raspberry mousse cakes linked to a norovirus outbreak, saying at least six additional provinces are involved, and possibly the entire country.

Five brands and unbranded raspberry mousse cakes are included in the recall, originally posted Aug. 11 and expanded Wednesday.

“This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation,” according to the expanded recall notice.

“Consumers should not consume and retailers, hotels, restaurants and institutions should not sell, or serve the recalled products described below. … These products may also have been sold frozen or refrigerated, or clerk-served from bakery-pastry counters with or without a label or coding.”

Canadian federal officials are urging retailers, hotels, restaurants and institutions to check the labels of raspberry mousse cakes they have on hand or check with their suppliers to determine if they have the affected product.

Anyone who has recently eaten raspberry mousse cake and developed symptoms of norovirus is urged to seek medical attention.

Symptoms of norovirus infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

“People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus, according to the recall notice.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Michaud Citrus-raspberry greek

yogurt mousse 650 g 1667, 1777, 1997, 2017, 2077 0 620737 001806 Jessica Chocolate Raspberry

Mousse Cake 650 g All products sold up to and

including August 11, 2017 Variable None Raspberry Mousse 35 g 17193 Variable None Raspberry Dream Cake 1070 g 17192 Variable None Chocolate Raspberry

Mousse Cake 650 g 17185 Variable Laura Secord Red Berry Chocolate

Mousse Cake 90 g 17201 Variable Laura Secord Red Berry Chocolate

Mousse Cake 85 g 17201 Variable Laura Secord Red Berries Chocolate

Mousse Cake 485 g 17201 Variable Top Dessert Mousse sampler cake 725 g 17170, 17185 Variable

