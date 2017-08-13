Raspberry mousse cakes recalled in Canada for norovirus

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over the weekend warned the public about the recall of various brands of raspberry mousse cakes due to a norovirus investigation.
Products recalled were distributed in Quebec.
CFIA said consumers should not eat the recalled products and retailers, hotels, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or serve them.
They are advised to check the labels of raspberry mousse cakes or check with their supplier to determine if they have the affected product.
Both frozen or refrigerated raspberry mousse cakes or clerk-served from bakery-pastry counters with or without a label or coding are involved. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.
Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Michaud
|Citrus-raspberry greek yogurt mousse
|650 g
|1667, 1777, 1997, 2017, 2077
|0 620737 001806
|Jessica
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
|650 g
|All products sold up to and including August 11, 2017
|Variable
|None
|Raspberry Mousse
|35 g
|17193
|Variable
|None
|Raspberry Dream Cake
|1070 g
|17192
|Variable
|None
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
|650 g
|17185
|Variable
|Laura Secord
|Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake
|90 g
|17201
|Variable
|Laura Secord
|Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake
|85 g
|17201
|Variable
|Laura Secord
|Red Berries Chocolate Mousse Cake
|485 g
|17201
|Variable
|Top Dessert
|Mousse sampler cake
|725 g
|17170, 17185
|Variable
