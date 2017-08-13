Raspberry mousse cakes recalled in Canada for norovirus

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over the weekend warned the public about the recall of various brands of raspberry mousse cakes due to a norovirus investigation.

Products recalled were distributed in Quebec.

CFIA said consumers should not eat the recalled products and retailers, hotels, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or serve them.

They are advised to check the labels of raspberry mousse cakes or check with their supplier to determine if they have the affected product.

Both frozen or refrigerated raspberry mousse cakes or clerk-served from bakery-pastry counters with or without a label or coding are involved. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled products Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Michaud Citrus-raspberry greek yogurt mousse 650 g 1667, 1777, 1997, 2017, 2077 0 620737 001806 Jessica Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 650 g All products sold up to and including August 11, 2017 Variable None Raspberry Mousse 35 g 17193 Variable None Raspberry Dream Cake 1070 g 17192 Variable None Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 650 g 17185 Variable Laura Secord Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake 90 g 17201 Variable Laura Secord Red Berry Chocolate Mousse Cake 85 g 17201 Variable Laura Secord Red Berries Chocolate Mousse Cake 485 g 17201 Variable Top Dessert Mousse sampler cake 725 g 17170, 17185 Variable (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News